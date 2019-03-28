Institute's Ronan Doherty banned for eight weeks over betting

Ronan Doherty will be available for selection by Institute from 8 April

Institute midfielder Ronan Doherty has been handed an eight-week suspension for betting on the team to lose against Ballymena in February.

Doherty was suspended by Institute after admitting to a breach of betting rules and the IFA has now punished him for bringing the game into disrepute.

Ballymena secured a 2-1 win over Institute in the Brandywell game.

Doherty was also directed to donate his 140 euro winnings to a charity of his choice, which the club will oversee.

Under the Irish FA's betting rules players are not allowed to place a bet on any game involving their club.

"The Committee took into account the early admission and remorse of the player along with the club's conduct in immediately suspending Mr Doherty and decided to issue him with an eight week suspension," said the IFA on Thursday.

"This was backdated to 9 February, the last time the player played, meaning he is available week commencing Monday, 8 April 2019."

The north-west club, which returned to the Premiership this season, did not challenge the charge.

"I know it was stupid. I have learned a hard lesson," said Doherty following his suspension by Institute in late February.