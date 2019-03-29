Hibernian v Glasgow City: Edinburgh side believe in themselves again - Siobhan Hunter

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Goals from the SWPL Cup quarter-finals

Scottish Women's Premier League: Hibernian v Glasgow City Venue: Ainslie Park, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Hibernian Ladies have started believing in themselves again, says Siobhan Hunter, as her side prepare for a top-of-the-table duel with Glasgow City.

Eight of the Edinburgh side's best players have been lured to England within the last nine months.

But they host champions City on Friday leading the SWPL by one point - albeit having played a game more.

"At the start of the season we maybe underestimated ourselves because of the players that we'd lost," said Hunter.

"It's taken take time for players to step up. But I think now they have realised where they're at and they've got their chance to show what they're capable of."

Such is the dominance these two teams hold over Scottish women's football, their clashes tend to decide the destination of all the domestic silverware.

Hibs defeated City in both knockout cup semi-finals last season - going on to lift the trophies - but it is over 11 years since Hibs managed a league win over their rivals.

Both sides boasted 100% records in the league last season outside the games between each other - with two draws and a City win on the penultimate day of the season all it took to separate the two and clinch the Glasgow side's 12th consecutive league title.

With that in mind, Hibs' opening day draw with Spartans handed the initiative to City, but Hunter refutes suggestions the pressure is all on Hibs at Ainslie Park on Friday.

The midfielder, 24, told BBC Scotland: "I think a lot of teams have probably looked at us and saw that we've lost big players. People will underestimate us and that's fine, we'll take care of ourselves. We believe in ourselves that we can go and win the game.

"Because we've been so close to them for a number of years now there's always going to be pressure on us. But we put the pressure on ourselves."