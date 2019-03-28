Kilmarnock: Alan Power signs new three-year deal

Alan Power has scored once since joining Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power has signed a three-year extension to his contract, which ties him to Rugby Park until summer 2022.

The 31-year-old has made 68 appearances - scoring once - since signing from Lincoln City in 2017 and has been a mainstay of Steve Clarke's side.

Irishman Power said he was "absolutely thrilled" by the deal.

"The fans here have always been great, and I've been lucky to play under Steve and feature regularly," he said.