Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is expected to be fit to face Southampton despite being injured against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Shane Long and Jannik Vestergaard could return to the Southampton side to face Liverpool after recovering from groin problems.

Danny Ings cannot feature against his parent club, while Mario Lemina and Michael Obafemi are still injured.

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns, with Virgil van Dijk expected to be fit to face his former club.

The Reds defender injured his ankle against Tottenham last weekend but has trained as normal this week.

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in full training but are unlikely to be included yet.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: So many people are talking about a Manchester City quadruple. How about a Liverpool Premier League/Champions League double? The next four games will make or break that dream. This will be one of their toughest.

They're unbeaten in 13. They've dominated this fixture over the last three years. Their formidable front three should again bag over 60 goals by the end of the season.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl has created a togetherness at Southampton not seen for ages. His players are having fun. But they're also much more disciplined.

They shouldn't make it three wins on the spin for the first time since 2016. They just might though. That would be devastating for Liverpool.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We know how tough it is and there are still a lot of points to get, so we have to stay focused.

"There is still a long way to go and the sooner we get to 40 points the better."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the impact of Hasenhuttl: "I have to say, the job he is doing since he's there is incredible. He's brought the young players in, academy players.

"It's good, of course, but in the situation when he came in, it's pretty brave as well. It's a good side, it's a really good side. We know about that."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost the last three Premier League meetings by an 8-0 aggregate scoreline.

They have failed to score against the Reds in five league encounters.

Southampton

Southampton have won three of their past four matches, having won none of their previous four (D2, L2).

A third consecutive victory for Saints would ensure they equal last season's tally of 36 points.

Saints have accumulated a league-high 65 yellow cards, 30 more than opponents Liverpool - who have the fewest.

James Ward-Prowse has scored in four of Southampton's five Premier League home matches in 2019.

Nathan Redmond could make his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

Liverpool