Scottish Championship
Ross County1Dundee Utd1

Ross County v Dundee United

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 12Boyle
  • 28van der WegBooked at 81mins
  • 3KellyBooked at 76mins
  • 14Mullin
  • 16SpenceBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCowieat 68'minutes
  • 8Lindsay
  • 31ArmstrongBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGardyneat 68'minutes
  • 10McManusSubstituted forGrahamat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 18Semple
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 26Cowie
  • 44Grivosti

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 30Reynolds
  • 55Connolly
  • 17Robson
  • 18ButcherBooked at 58mins
  • 47Harkes
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forFyvieat 77'minutes
  • 50PawlettSubstituted forGomisat 90'minutes
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 13Gomis
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 16Smith
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 42Graham
  • 49Seaman
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
3,550

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home22
Away14

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 1. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Morgaro Gomis replaces Peter Pawlett.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Paul McMullan because of an injury.

Booking

Brian Graham (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Fraser Fyvie replaces Nicky Clark.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sean Kelly (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Daniel Armstrong.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Don Cowie replaces Lewis Spence.

(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Hand ball by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport