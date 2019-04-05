Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 1.
Ross County v Dundee United
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 12Boyle
- 28van der WegBooked at 81mins
- 3KellyBooked at 76mins
- 14Mullin
- 16SpenceBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCowieat 68'minutes
- 8Lindsay
- 31ArmstrongBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGardyneat 68'minutes
- 10McManusSubstituted forGrahamat 57'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 18Semple
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 26Cowie
- 44Grivosti
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 30Reynolds
- 55Connolly
- 17Robson
- 18ButcherBooked at 58mins
- 47Harkes
- 7McMullanSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forFyvieat 77'minutes
- 50PawlettSubstituted forGomisat 90'minutes
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 13Gomis
- 15Nesbitt
- 16Smith
- 34Laidlaw
- 42Graham
- 49Seaman
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,550
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 1. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Stewart.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Morgaro Gomis replaces Peter Pawlett.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Paul McMullan because of an injury.
Booking
Brian Graham (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Fraser Fyvie replaces Nicky Clark.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sean Kelly (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Kenny van der Weg (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Don Cowie replaces Lewis Spence.
(Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Hand ball by Brian Graham (Ross County).
