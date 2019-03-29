Checkatrade Trophy final: Which clubs have played in final & Premier League?

Current League Two leaders Lincoln beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at Wembley in last season's Checkatrade Trophy final

League One promotion rivals Portsmouth and Sunderland will face each other at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Before this season, the last time the two clubs met was in the Premier League in February 2010.

But they are not the only clubs to have reached the final of the EFL Trophy, in its various guises, and played in the Premier League.

There are 15 others who have done both, and you've got four minutes to name them. Good luck!