League Two
Bury0Cambridge0

Bury v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Thompson
  • 19Wharton
  • 7Adams
  • 31Danns
  • 11Rossiter
  • 26O'Shea
  • 21McFadzean
  • 15Moore
  • 36Maynard

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6O'Connell
  • 16Cooney
  • 18Telford
  • 27Omotayo
  • 32Lavery
  • 43Maloney

Cambridge

  • 13Mitov
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Taft
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Dunk
  • 7Amoo
  • 18Maris
  • 28Doyle-Hayes
  • 19Lambe
  • 20Brown
  • 26Jones

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 3Carroll
  • 14Ibehre
  • 16Darling
  • 17Davies
  • 25John
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Antony Coggins

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City402214470373380
2Bury402012872442872
3MK Dons402191066412572
4Mansfield401815760342669
5Tranmere4019111059421768
6Forest Green4016131158411761
7Exeter3917101252411161
8Colchester401791458481060
9Carlisle40177165954558
10Swindon391512125047357
11Newport38167154957-855
12Stevenage40159164552-754
13Crewe40158174952-353
14Oldham391313135648852
15Northampton401216125052-252
16Cheltenham40149175258-651
17Grimsby40147194050-1049
18Morecambe40129194562-1745
19Port Vale401111183546-1144
20Crawley40127214059-1943
21Cambridge401110193457-2343
22Yeovil4099223759-2236
23Notts County40812204172-3136
24Macclesfield39811204165-2435
View full League Two table

Top Stories