League Two
Oldham0Tranmere0

Oldham Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Iversen
  • 34Hamer
  • 26Clarke
  • 4Edmundson
  • 5Iacovitti
  • 22Branger
  • 17Missilou
  • 28Maouche
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 19Lang
  • 10O'Grady

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Coke
  • 13de la Paz
  • 14Benteke
  • 15Sefil
  • 23Hunt
  • 42Sylla

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 14Caprice
  • 6Monthe
  • 16Ellis
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 17Perkins
  • 8Harris
  • 19Morris
  • 28Banks
  • 11Jennings
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 2Buxton
  • 9Mullin
  • 18Smith
  • 22Gilmour
  • 25Pilling
  • 27Pringle
  • 29Dagnall
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Live Text

Attempt saved. Mohammed Maouche (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Emmanuel Monthe.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City402214470373380
2Bury402012872442872
3MK Dons402191066412572
4Mansfield401815760342669
5Tranmere4019111059421768
6Forest Green4016131158411761
7Exeter3917101252411161
8Colchester401791458481060
9Carlisle40177165954558
10Swindon391512125047357
11Newport38167154957-855
12Stevenage40159164552-754
13Crewe40158174952-353
14Oldham391313135648852
15Northampton401216125052-252
16Cheltenham40149175258-651
17Grimsby40147194050-1049
18Morecambe40129194562-1745
19Port Vale401111183546-1144
20Crawley40127214059-1943
21Cambridge401110193457-2343
22Yeovil4099223759-2236
23Notts County40812204172-3136
24Macclesfield39811204165-2435
