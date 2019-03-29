Burnley: Andre Gray and Michael Keane sales help club record £36.6m profit

Gray joined Watford from Burnley in August 2017

The sales of Andre Gray and Michael Keane helped Burnley to a record £36.6m profit for the year ending June 2018.

Striker Gray, 27, was sold to Watford for about £18.5m, while defender Keane, 26, joined Everton for a fee up to £30m in 2017.

Burnley's previous record profit was the £30.1m posted in June 2015.

The Premier League club, who finished seventh last season, are 17th and two points above the relegation zone with seven games of this campaign left.

Burnley's turnover increased from £121m to £138.9m for the 2017-18 season, while wages went from £61m to £81m.

"We continued to invest in new playing talent whilst trading players where we felt that they might be at, or close to, the peak of their value," said Burnley chairman Mike Garlick.

"As we hopefully continue to maintain our Premier League status going forward, the above will form a key part of our strategy and, in the main, we will purchase players who improve the quality and competitiveness of our first team and are able to technically develop further and grow in value."