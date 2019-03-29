England women up to third in Fifa rankings

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Japan 0-3 England

England women have climbed up to third place in the Fifa rankings following their victory in the SheBelieves Cup.

Manager Phil Neville's side beat Brazil and drew with hosts the USA prior to a win over Japan to win the four-team competition for the first time.

England's success helped them overtake France, who dropped a place down to fourth.

The USA continue to top the rankings, with Germany in second as the teams build up to this summer's World Cup.

Scotland remain 20th, Wales drop four places to 33rd and Northern Ireland move up two places to 59th in the rankings.

Top 10

1. USA

2. Germany

3. England

4. France

5. Canada

6. Australia

7. Japan

8. Netherlands

9. Sweden

10. Brazil