Danielle van de Donk: Arsenal Women midfielder signs new deal

Highlights: WSL - Danielle van de Donk scores twice for Arsenal in victory

Arsenal midfielder Danielle van de Donk has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Women's Super League leaders.

The Netherlands international, 27, has scored 28 goals in 81 games since arriving from Swedish club Göteborg in November 2015.

Arsenal have not disclosed the exact length of her new deal.

"Danielle is a very talented and skilful player, a player that you wouldn't want to play against yourself," said manager Joe Montemurro.

"She brings a world-class attitude and quality that are vital to our team."