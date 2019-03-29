Gateshead: National League club evicted then agree takeover

Gateshead are currently ninth in the National League table

Gateshead have been kicked out of their ground because of money owed to the local council, but have now agreed in principle a takeover deal with former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy.

They will be allowed to play this season's remaining home games at the International Stadium, but cannot train there and have vacated their offices.

That will remain the case until the club and council reach a settlement.

Current owner Dr Ranjan Varghese put Gateshead up for sale in early March.

"This action follows a protracted period of negotiation with the current owner to settle outstanding debt," said a Gateshead Council spokesperson.

"To be clear, the issue is with the company, not the club. Gateshead Council is a long-time supporter of the club and it remains our wish that Gateshead FC has a long and prosperous future, preferably with the stadium as its home."

Gateshead's players and staff have not been paid this month, but the club hopes to rectify that by Monday.

Varghese only took over the Tynesiders in July, but financial issues have seen the club operate under a transfer embargo for a large part of his tenure.

Chris Dunphy stepped down from his role with League One club Rochdale in December

It is unclear how soon the takeover deal will be completed.

"We're not there yet and it [the takeover deal] is only in principle, but there is enormous potential in the club and the town," said Dunphy.

"One thing we're looking forward to is working with the people up here. A football club is about the supporters, not the person who owns it."