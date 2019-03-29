Football Association: Mark Bullingham named new chief executive

Mark Bullingham has been at the FA for the past two and a half years

Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's chief commercial and football development officer, has been named its new chief executive.

He will replace Martin Glenn who is stepping down at the end of the season.

Bullingham joined the organisation in August 2016 and has been credited with a 25% rise in annual revenue.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said Bullingham was "undoubtedly the best person" to lead the organisation into an "exciting new era".

