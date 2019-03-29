Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will spend money in 'a good way'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a three-year deal as Manchester United manager

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not spend money for the sake of it this summer.

Solskjaer was confirmed as permanent manager on Thursday, facing immediate questions about whether he will freshen up his squad for next season.

The Norwegian's predecessor Jose Mourinho spent £360m on new players, recouping just £75m.

But Solksjaer said he would not be too hasty in the transfer market: "We will not spend money just to spend money."

"United is a club that has money but people who know me, know I will use that in a good way," he added to Norwegian TV.

Of Mourinho's big-money purchases, only Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have made a significant impact, with some - Alexis Sanchez being a prime example - barely making a positive contribution at all.

With a three-year contract worth around £21m behind him, Solskjaer will be under pressure to turn United into Premier League title contenders.

They have already been heavily linked with a number of potential targets - including England youngsters Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In addition to potential transfers, United are working on a number of contract renewals.

Talks with goalkeeper David de Gea and England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contracts run to 2020, are progressing.

United are hopeful both will eventually agree new terms and are viewed as significant members of Solskjaer's squad.

The futures of Spain duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are less clear cut.

Both could leave for nothing in the summer and there has been rumours that Herrera has already agreed to join Paris St-Germain, although they have been played down by sources close to the 29-year-old former Athletic Bilbao midfielder.

And Solskjaer has made it clear he wants Herrera to stay.

"Let's hope club and player find an agreement," he said.

"Ander has been very good since I came in. We will have a strong squad next season and we want the best players."