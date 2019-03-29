Saturday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Down to the wire"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Klopp warning to title rivals City"
Independent
In the Independent, "We would walk away from racism"
Guardian
In the Guardian, "Fight to the finish"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "We must keep Pogba and Rashford"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Abuse us and we'll walk"

Top Stories