Hull City v Reading
Hull City could welcome back skipper Markus Henriksen after he missed the past two games through suspension.
Boss Nigel Adkins may stick with the same team that recorded a 2-0 win at bottom side Ipswich last week.
Reading striker Nelson Oliveira (hamstring) could return to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Preston.
The Royals have won three of their past five games to move four points clear of the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in five home league matches against Reading (W2 D3 L0) since losing 1-2 in March 1994.
- Reading have not completed a league double over Hull since the 1986-87 season - they won 3-0 in this season's reverse fixture.
- Hull have already won five more points this season (54) than they managed in the entirety of the 2017-18 season (49).
- Reading have failed to score in six of their nine away matches under Jose Manuel Gomes in all competitions.
- Hull have scored twice or more in nine consecutive home league matches - they last had a longer run between January and May 1933 in the Third Division North (11 in a row).
- Reading won 18 points in 20 Championship games under Paul Clement this season (W4 D6 L10) - they have won 21 points in 16 games under Gomes (W5 D6 L5).