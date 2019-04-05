Rotherham United v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Struggling Rotherham, thrashed 6-1 at Derby in their most recent Championship match, have a trio of players available again to face Nottingham Forest.
Michael Smith (illness), Will Vaulks (suspension) and Clark Robertson (hamstring) are all free to play.
Forest will start the game ninth in the table, three points off the top six.
Manager Martin O'Neill will select from the same squad that beat Swansea, with defenders Michael Dawson and Michael Hefele still out injured.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Rotherham are winless in 23 matches against Nottingham Forest (W0 D11 L12) since a 3-2 win in September 1956.
- In the past eight games when Rotherham have hosted Nottingham Forest in a league match, the match has ended as a draw, a run stretching back to May 2003.
- Rotherham United are without a clean sheet in 13 home Championship games, the longest run in the division.
- Nottingham Forest's Daryl Murphy has scored five goals in his past five league appearances against Rotherham.
- Rotherham have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (67).
- This is Martin O'Neill's first away league match against Rotherham United since January 1995, when he was Wycombe manager, losing 2-0 at Millmoor.