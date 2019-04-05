Birmingham City v Leeds United

Kiko Casilla has kept three clean sheets in 10 Championship games for Leeds

Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (illness) is available after missing the defeat at West Brom.

Blues, who were deducted nine points last month, have lost their past five matches.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is likely to come back into the team after being banned for the win over Millwall.

Kemar Roofe (knee) is set to return to the bench after seven weeks out, but full-back Barry Douglas (also knee) is out for the season.

Match facts