Birmingham15:00Leeds
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Leeds United

Kiko Casilla
Kiko Casilla has kept three clean sheets in 10 Championship games for Leeds
Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (illness) is available after missing the defeat at West Brom.

Blues, who were deducted nine points last month, have lost their past five matches.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is likely to come back into the team after being banned for the win over Millwall.

Kemar Roofe (knee) is set to return to the bench after seven weeks out, but full-back Barry Douglas (also knee) is out for the season.

Match facts

  • Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
  • Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 away league visits to Birmingham (W3 D1 L6) since a goalless draw in November 1988.
  • Birmingham could become the first side to complete a league double over Leeds this season, having won 2-1 at Elland Road.
  • Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has found the net in all three league starts against Birmingham, scoring twice with Middlesbrough and once with Derby.
  • Birmingham manager Garry Monk has only won one of his seven league matches against teams he's formerly managed (W1 D2 L4), but it came against Leeds earlier this season.
  • Leeds have lost 21 of their past 28 away league matches in April (W4 D3) - though two of their four wins have been against Birmingham (in 2014 and 2016).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

