Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Tony Mowbray has overseen both a relegation from the Championship and promotion back to the second tier since joining Blackburn in February 2017

Blackburn are set to still be without Corry Evans as the midfielder continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Boss Tony Mowbray may recall midfielders Joe Rothwell, Jack Rodwell and Harrison Reed to try to improve on a run of eight defeats in 10 games.

Stoke have striker Sam Vokes available after a groin injury, while full-back Tom Edwards may be rested.

Sam Clucas is back in contention for the Potters after serving a three-match suspension.

Match facts