Millwall v West Bromwich Albion
- From the section Championship
Millwall remain without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.
Striker Steve Morison is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in last weekend's 3-2 defeat at promotion-chasing Leeds.
West Brom caretaker boss James Shan could name the same XI that started the 3-2 derby win over Birmingham City.
Forward Hal Robson-Kanu came off the bench in that game, while defenders Kieran Gibbs and Tosin Adarabioyo are fit again.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Millwall and West Brom at the Den since April 2004 - a 1-1 draw.
- West Brom have not won an away league match against Millwall since April 1987 and are winless in seven visits since (W0 D2 L5).
- Millwall have not led in a home Championship match during 2019, failing to score in three of their five games at the Den (W0 D2 L3).
- West Bromwich Albion have won all three of their league matches under James Shan and are one of three Championship teams with a 100% win record since his first game in charge, along with Norwich and Aston Villa.
- Millwall are 21st in the Championship with 37 points - 21 fewer than they were after 38 games last season (58 points), when they were 10th in the division.
- Jay Rodriguez has scored 19 league goals for West Brom this season - the last Baggies player to score 20 in a single season was Kevin Phillips in 2007-08 (22 goals).