Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has scored 24 goals in the Championship but has not found the net in four games

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke could opt to freshen up his side after naming the same XI for the past seven matches.

Midfielders Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are potential options for Farke as his Championship leaders try to win an eighth game in a row.

QPR interim boss John Eustace has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Carrow Road.

Eustace is in charge following the sacking of Steve McClaren on 1 April.

Match facts