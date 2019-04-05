Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke could opt to freshen up his side after naming the same XI for the past seven matches.
Midfielders Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are potential options for Farke as his Championship leaders try to win an eighth game in a row.
QPR interim boss John Eustace has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Carrow Road.
Eustace is in charge following the sacking of Steve McClaren on 1 April.
Match facts
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 15 league matches at Carrow Road against QPR (W11 D3 L1), a 0-1 defeat in September 2008.
- QPR have failed to score in seven of their last 12 league matches against Norwich (W2 D3 L7).
- Norwich have won their last seven league matches, their best run since January 2010 in League One under Paul Lambert (eight in a row); it's their best run at this level since May 2004 (seven wins), when they won the second tier under Nigel Worthington.
- QPR won their final away match of 2018 at Nottingham Forest - they've won none of their eight away from home in all competitions in 2019 (W0 D3 L5).
- With seven games remaining last season, Norwich City had 52 points in the Championship - 29 fewer than they have this season (81 points).
- QPR have won one of their last 19 away league matches played in April (W1 D4 L14), a 2-1 victory at West Brom in April 2015.