Brentford v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Luke Daniels is expected to continue in goal for Brentford, with Daniel Bentley (shoulder) still doubtful.
Rico Henry (foot) could return but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) and Lewis MacLeod (hamstring) are out.
Derby boss Frank Lampard has no fresh injury problems following last weekend's 6-1 thrashing of Rotherham.
Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation from injury.
Match facts
- Brentford have won only one of their last eight league matches against Derby (W1 D3 L4), a 4-0 win in April 2017.
- Derby have picked up one win in their last eight league visits to Griffin Park against Brentford (W1 D4 L3), winning 3-1 in February 2016.
- Brentford have failed to score in any of their last four Championship matches, failing to score with 61 shots in those matches.
- Including play-offs, Derby are winless in nine league visits to London (D6 L3) since a 1-0 win at QPR in December 2016.
- Brentford attempted just six shots in their 3-0 defeat at Swansea City, their fewest in a league match (excluding play-offs) since having six against Middlesbrough in September 2014.
- Derby's Martyn Waghorn scored a hat-trick against Rotherham in their previous game, scoring with all three shots - he had scored with three of his previous 25 efforts at goal in the Championship.