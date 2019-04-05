Bristol City v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City could be without Korey Smith (knee) and Andreas Weimann (foot) after the pair came off during Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.
City, who are fifth, may revert to a back four after going with a three for the wins at Boro and Sheffield United.
Wigan Athletic will be without Michael Jacobs, who is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
But Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington are both back for the struggling Latics after spells on the sidelines.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last seven home league matches against Wigan Athletic (W3 D3 L1), a 1-0 defeat back in January 2003.
- Wigan are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for only the second time, having also done so in the 2002-03 season.
- Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is winless in four managerial encounters with Wigan manager Paul Cook (P4 W0 D3 L1)
- Wigan are looking to keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since April 2018, when they were in League One - they have not done so at Championship level since February 2017 under Warren Joyce.
- Bristol City have won five of their last seven home Championship games in April (D1 L1).
- Wigan have won fewer away Championship points than any other side this campaign (6) - last season, they claimed the most away points in League One (51) when they won the division.