Championship
Bristol City15:00Wigan
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Wigan Athletic

Adam Webster
Adam Webster (left) headed Bristol City's winning goal at Middlesbrough on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Bristol City could be without Korey Smith (knee) and Andreas Weimann (foot) after the pair came off during Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

City, who are fifth, may revert to a back four after going with a three for the wins at Boro and Sheffield United.

Wigan Athletic will be without Michael Jacobs, who is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

But Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington are both back for the struggling Latics after spells on the sidelines.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost just one of their last seven home league matches against Wigan Athletic (W3 D3 L1), a 1-0 defeat back in January 2003.
  • Wigan are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for only the second time, having also done so in the 2002-03 season.
  • Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is winless in four managerial encounters with Wigan manager Paul Cook (P4 W0 D3 L1)
  • Wigan are looking to keep consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since April 2018, when they were in League One - they have not done so at Championship level since February 2017 under Warren Joyce.
  • Bristol City have won five of their last seven home Championship games in April (D1 L1).
  • Wigan have won fewer away Championship points than any other side this campaign (6) - last season, they claimed the most away points in League One (51) when they won the division.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th April 2019

  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • NorwichNorwich City12:30QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00LeedsLeeds United
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00StokeStoke City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00DerbyDerby County
  • HullHull City15:00ReadingReading
  • MillwallMillwall15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
View full Championship table

