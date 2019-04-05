Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town

Callum Connolly (right) scored Bolton's second goal in their 2-1 win against QPR last week

Bolton Wanderers will hope to put their off-the-pitch problems aside as they host Ipswich Town in a crucial game in their battle against relegation.

The game was in doubt when Bolton were given a prohibition notice on Tuesday but was later given the go ahead.

Defender Jack Hobbs (back), midfielder Luke Murphy (calf) and forward Yanic Wildschut (ankle) are all doubts.

Teddy Bishop, Will Keane and James Collins could all feature for Ipswich after they returned to training.

Meanwhile, Jon Nolan picked up an Achilles injury in their defeat by Hull City and it is doubtful he will play.

Bolton returned to the High Court on Wednesday as they faced a winding-up petition, while players refused to train until Thursday after taking action against unpaid staff wages.

Phil Parkinson's side pulled to within five points of safety in the Championship after their win against QPR last week and a win against bottom side Ipswich would give their hopes of staying up a boost.

Match facts