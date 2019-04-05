Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce
Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten since former Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce took charge at the start of February
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will come up against Aston Villa, the club which sacked him in October, at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Owls, who have not lost since Bruce took charge, could have striker Steven Fletcher (knee and ankle) available.

Five successive wins have lifted Villa into the Championship's top six.

Tom Carroll has returned to his parent club Swansea with injury, while defenders Alan Hutton, James Chester and Tommy Elphick are close to fitness.

Former Manchester United captain Bruce took Villa to the Championship play-off final last season, but was dismissed by the club after a run of only one win in nine matches.

Initially, results did not drastically improve under his successor Dean Smith, but Villa took maximum points from their five league games in March to climb into a play-off position.

The Owls still have play-off aspirations themselves - they will start Saturday's match four points below sixth-placed Villa with seven games remaining this season.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their past five home league matches against Aston Villa, winning the other in August 2016.
  • Aston Villa have not won consecutive league games against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1997.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 12 league matches (W6 D6 L0), their best run since August 2012 (17 matches).
  • Steve Bruce - who managed and lost in this fixture earlier this season as Aston Villa boss - could become the first manager to lose a Football League fixture in charge of both teams in a single season since Paul Cook during 2012-13, who lost as manager of both Accrington and Chesterfield in their two League Two meetings that term.
  • Since Steve Bruce's first Championship match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday on 2 February, Barry Bannan has registered five assists - the joint-most in the division along with Kamil Grosicki.
  • Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been involved in five goals in his past three Championship appearances (3 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Bristol City381710114940961
6Aston Villa391515970551560
7Derby381611115245759
8Middlesbrough391513114033758
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford391311156053750
14Swansea38148164948150
15Stoke391018113742-548
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
