Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Graham Potter's Swansea City ended a run of three straight defeats when they beat Brentford on Tuesday

Swansea City boss Graham Potter will assess his squad before they face out-of-form Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Top scorer Oli McBurnie and centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers may feature for the Swans off the substitutes bench.

Stewart Downing is in line to make his 400th Boro appearance when they make the trip to south Wales.

Meanwhile, Boro will be without midfielder Lewis Wing who is due to undergo surgery on a groin injury.

Middlesbrough have lost their past five Championship games to slip out of the play-off places, while Swansea are in 14th.

Match facts