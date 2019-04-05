Swansea City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea City boss Graham Potter will assess his squad before they face out-of-form Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
Top scorer Oli McBurnie and centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers may feature for the Swans off the substitutes bench.
Stewart Downing is in line to make his 400th Boro appearance when they make the trip to south Wales.
Meanwhile, Boro will be without midfielder Lewis Wing who is due to undergo surgery on a groin injury.
Middlesbrough have lost their past five Championship games to slip out of the play-off places, while Swansea are in 14th.
Match facts
- Swansea have only lost one of their last seven games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W3 D3 L1), a 0-3 defeat in the Premier League in December 2016.
- Middlesbrough haven't scored in their last three visits to Liberty Stadium in all competitions (W0 D1 L2) since winning 3-0 in August 2009 with goals from Adam Johnson, Marvin Emnes and Tuncay Sanli.
- Swansea City are looking to win four consecutive home league matches for the first time since March 2018 under Carlos Carvalhal.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has never won an away league match at Swansea City (W0 D2 L5) and has lost his last four away matches in Wales in all competitions.
- Swansea winger Daniel James has been involved in 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for the club (5 goals, 6 assists) - 10 of those have come at Liberty Stadium (5 goals, 5 assists).
- Middlesbrough haven't lost six consecutive league matches since November 2000 in the Premier League.