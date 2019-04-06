League One
Wimbledon15:00Accrington
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton402511478324686
2Barnsley402213567303779
3Sunderland382016267343376
4Portsmouth392111768412774
5Charlton392010956371970
6Doncaster4017121168521663
7Peterborough391610136054658
8Blackpool401415114543257
9Coventry40169154545057
10Fleetwood391510145041955
11Burton391411145346753
12Oxford Utd401213154755-849
13Gillingham40139185464-1048
14Plymouth401211175163-1247
15Shrewsbury401113164452-846
16Bristol Rovers401112174145-445
17Wycombe391111174860-1244
18Accrington391111174058-1844
19Scunthorpe40128204869-2144
20Southend40126224759-1242
21Walsall40119204364-2142
22Wimbledon40126223658-2242
23Rochdale39119194877-2942
24Bradford40106244368-2536
