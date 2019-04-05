Newport County v Tranmere Rovers

Padraig Amond scored in every round of the FA Cup he played in this season, rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Newport will check on top scorer Padraig Amond, who is set for his 100th County appearance, ahead of the visit of fellow play-off hopefuls Tranmere.

Amond will be assessed for a shoulder problem and Scot Bennett is unavailable with injury, while Vashon Neufville has returned to parent club West Ham.

Tranmere will be without Luke McCullough for the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered against Carlisle United.

Ishmael Miller remains out for Rovers.