Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
- Hearts have only lost one of their past 12 home matches against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (W7 D4), a 1-2 defeat in May 2013 under Gary Locke.
- Hibs have failed to score in both of their two league games against Hearts this season; they last failed to find the net in three meetings against an opponent in the same Scottish Premiership season in 2013-14, against both Aberdeen and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
- Hearts have alternated between a win and a defeat in their past five league matches (W2 L3), losing 3-0 at Rangers last time out.
- Hibernian are yet to lose in the Premiership under Paul Heckingbottom, winning five and drawing two of seven such games with him at the helm.
- Hearts boss Craig Levein has never lost a league game at home to Hibs as a manager (P15 W5 D10 L0).