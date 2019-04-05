Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Livingston
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have won 16 of their 18 league games against Livingston since the 2001-02 season, drawing the other two 0-0 in their first such meeting in August 2001 and most recent in November 2018.
  • Livi have lost all nine of their league visits to Celtic Park, although they have only failed to score in one of those (2-0 in September 2002).
  • Since the 1998-99 season, only one newly-promoted side has won away at the reigning champions in the Scottish top flight (P37 W1 D5 L31), Hamilton Academical beating Celtic 1-0 at Celtic Park in October 2014.
  • Celtic have won 11 of their 12 league matches in 2019 (D1), picking up at least 12 more points than any other club in the Scottish Premiership this calendar year.
  • Livingston are winless in 13 away league outings (D6 L7) since beating St Mirren in August 2018 (2-0).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
