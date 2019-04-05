Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Aberdeen

  • Dundee have lost each of their past 11 league meetings with Aberdeen; this is Dundee's longest losing streak against an opponent in the Scottish Premiership, while Aberdeen have only had a longer such winning run against Kilmarnock (13 games between April 2013 and February 2017).
  • Aberdeen have won each of their past five away league games against Dundee and are unbeaten in 10 (W7 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in December 2004 under Jimmy Calderwood.
  • Dundee's six-game losing streak is the longest ongoing such run in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Aberdeen, who were 3-1 winners over Motherwell in midweek, are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time in 2019.
  • Niall McGinn has scored three goals in his past three league games for Aberdeen, as many as his previous 32 such appearances beforehand.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
