Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

  • Kilmarnock have won both of their past two home league games against St Johnstone by a 2-0 scoreline; they have never beaten them in three straight home matches in the league.
  • St Johnstone are winless in four league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L3), failing to score in each of their past three (D1 L2).
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in five league contests (W2 D3) having alternated between a win and a draw in those five games, playing out a goalless stalemate with Hibernian last time out.
  • St Johnstone have lost five of their past six away league fixtures (D1), this after having won each of the six in a row beforehand.
  • Kilmarnock have had 17 different players score a goal for them in this season's Scottish Premiership, more than any other club (excluding own goals).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32244471175476
2Rangers32189570244663
3Kilmarnock321510744281655
4Aberdeen32167950371355
5Hearts32155123739-250
6Hibernian321310947331449
7St Johnstone32135143242-1044
8Motherwell32134153744-743
9Livingston32118133533241
10Hamilton3273222068-4824
11St Mirren3255222360-3720
12Dundee3246222566-4118
View full Scottish Premiership table

