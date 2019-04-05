Premier League
Newcastle15:00Crystal Palace
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend
Crystal Palace forward Andros Townsend scored the winner for his previous club Newcastle in their 1-0 Premier League win over The Eagles in April 2016

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are boosted by Fabian Schar's return following a two-match suspension.

Isaac Hayden faces a fitness test after he injured a hip against Arsenal, so Jonjo Shelvey or Ki Sung-yueng could deputise in midfield.

Crystal Palace are likely to recall Andros Townsend, who returned from a hand injury as a substitute at Tottenham in midweek.

Central defender Mamadou Sakho remains the Eagles' only certain absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@mfisherfootball: So close but not quite safe yet, both of these clubs are within touching distance of survival.

Newcastle have soared clear of the relegation zone on the back of their terrific home form. It's five wins in a row now, with Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez thrilling the Geordie faithful with their regular goal supply.

Palace have a terrible record at St James' Park but have produced their best results on the road this season, most spectacularly at Manchester City in December.

Tempting fate I know, but I can't see a repeat of their goalless draw at Selhurst in September.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They have an incredible support up there [Newcastle], they are a good team and are very strong at home which we're aware of. I have no doubt they'll be safe at the end of the season.

"When you go to places like Newcastle where the fans are as football focussed as they are, there's no doubt that the people who go to that game have one thought in their mind: to see their team beat you. It's a big ask to go there and win games. It's a short turnaround for us this week which is never easy but I'm hoping I'll see a good reaction and we'll go up and give them the type of game which will enable us to pick up points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle played okay in Monday's defeat by Arsenal - looking fairly secure, but not exactly posing much of a threat. I would expect the Magpies to be a bit more adventurous here, and I can see then edging this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's Premier League & FA Cup predictions v Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 16 matches against Newcastle in all competitions (D5, L10).
  • Palace are without a victory at St James' Park in eight league and cup games since a 2-1 Premier League triumph in 1998.
  • The Magpies have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven home encounters against Palace in all competitions.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle are on a five-game winning streak in the league at St James' Park, scoring at least twice in each match. They have not won six in a row since April 2004.
  • Prior to this winning sequence, they had taken only seven points from their opening 11 home games this term.
  • The Magpies have suffered just one defeat in 12 league encounters against fellow sides in the bottom nine.
  • Newcastle are winless in 10 games against sides from London this season, losing eight of them.
  • Only the current bottom three have scored fewer goals than the 31 by Rafa Benitez's side.
  • Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in six goals in his last five home league appearances, with three goals and three assists.

Crystal Palace

  • It's three wins and three defeats for Palace in their past six league matches.
  • The Eagles have scored 13 away goals in 2019, which is a joint league-high with Watford.
  • Roy Hodgson's side have accrued 21 of their 36 points against the seven sides currently below them in the table.
  • Palace have conceded just 10 first-half goals this season a figure only Liverpool can better. However, only Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff have let in more second-half goals than the Eagles' 33.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32262483216280
2Liverpool32247172195379
3Tottenham322111060342664
4Arsenal31196665392663
5Chelsea32196755342163
6Man Utd32187761431861
7Wolves32138114039147
8Watford32137124747046
9Leicester32135144243-144
10Everton32127134542343
11West Ham32126144148-742
12Bournemouth32115164358-1538
13Crystal Palace32106163843-536
14Newcastle3298153142-1135
15Brighton3196163246-1433
16Southampton3189143550-1533
17Burnley3296173759-2233
18Cardiff3284202861-3328
19Fulham3345243076-4617
20Huddersfield3235241859-4114
