Bournemouth v Burnley

Burnley's Dwight McNeil can become the first teenager to score in three consecutive Premier League games since Romelu Lukaku in 2013

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith could be involved on Saturday for the first time since suffering a thigh strain four weeks ago.

Steve Cook, Andrew Surman, Simon Francis and Lewis Cook all remain out.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche may opt to name the same side which began the 2-0 win against Wolves.

Striker Peter Crouch missed that game following an appendix operation and is still out, while Aaron Lennon and Steven Defour are also sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Burnley would dearly love to record back-to-back victories and clinch the win that would virtually guarantee Premier League football again next season.

It would take them eight points clear of Cardiff, who are their next opponents at Turf Moor, and be reward for recovering from what has been a testing campaign in which they have shown typical character and resilience.

Despite Bournemouth's recent difficulties, the Clarets will be aware of the fact that only four visiting league teams have won at the Vitality Stadium this season.

The Cherries have not won any of their past three home matches, and boss Eddie Howe will be determined to oversee a change of fortune against his former club and take his current one above the 40-point mark.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on the team's run of one win in eight: "It is a disappointing return. I think there are a combination of factors.

"We are very keen to perform tomorrow for a whole host of different reasons - the main thing being that last week we were disappointed with what we delivered.

"It's very clear we have to give our absolute best, give everything to the game and hope that will be enough to get us the result."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There is always a slight shift in mentality when you win, but the demand has been good here anyway.

"The lads have been full of energy this week and we're ready to go.

"There's more to be done before the end of the season, but we've put ourselves in a decent position."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Looking at the table, a draw would be a good result for Burnley. That's what I think they will get too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three of the five Premier League encounters, including a 4-0 victory when the sides met at Turf Moor on 22 September.

The Clarets can complete a league double against Bournemouth for the first time since the 1999-2000 season, when the sides were in the third tier.

The five previous top-flight meetings have produced a total of 18 goals.

Bournemouth

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last 19 home league games against teams from outside the established top six since a 2-1 defeat by Burnley in November 2017 (W10, D9).

Bournemouth's only win in eight attempts came against Huddersfield (D2, L5).

Eddie Howe's side are also winless in their last three home matches, but they have suffered just four home league defeats this term, the lowest figure of any side outside the top six.

Joshua King has scored six goals in his last five Premier League home appearances.

Jefferson Lerma has received 11 yellow cards in this season's Premier League, a joint-league high, and is one short of a new record for a Bournemouth player in a top-flight season.

Burnley