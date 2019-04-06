National League
Fylde15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Mill Farm

AFC Fylde v Eastleigh

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient402211764303477
2Salford412210967392876
3Solihull Moors412291066402675
4Wrexham412191149341572
5Fylde401815764352969
6Harrogate4119111173512268
7Eastleigh40207135251167
8Ebbsfleet4118111259392065
9Gateshead40188145041962
10Sutton United411613125051-161
11Barrow411511154647-156
12Bromley41159175861-354
13Barnet401411153944-553
14Chesterfield411216134847152
15Hartlepool411313155056-652
16Halifax411118123536-151
17Maidenhead United41155214263-2150
18Dag & Red41139194653-748
19Boreham Wood411115154454-1048
20Dover411211185062-1247
21Havant & Waterlooville41912205672-1639
22Aldershot4199233163-3236
23Braintree4187264174-3331
24Maidstone United4086263269-3730
