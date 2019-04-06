National League
Bromley15:00Aldershot
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Match details to follow.

Saturday 6th April 2019

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BromleyBromley15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00BarrowBarrow
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00SalfordSalford City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient402211764303477
2Salford412210967392876
3Solihull Moors412291066402675
4Wrexham412191149341572
5Fylde401815764352969
6Harrogate4119111173512268
7Eastleigh40207135251167
8Ebbsfleet4118111259392065
9Gateshead40188145041962
10Sutton United411613125051-161
11Barrow411511154647-156
12Bromley41159175861-354
13Barnet401411153944-553
14Chesterfield411216134847152
15Hartlepool411313155056-652
16Halifax411118123536-151
17Maidenhead United41155214263-2150
18Dag & Red41139194653-748
19Boreham Wood411115154454-1048
20Dover411211185062-1247
21Havant & Waterlooville41912205672-1639
22Aldershot4199233163-3236
23Braintree4187264174-3331
24Maidstone United4086263269-3730
