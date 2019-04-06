Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth1Morton0

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 6Doyle
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 12McGrath
  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Murray
  • 26Ivison
  • 28Irving

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 8McAlister
  • 4Buchanan
  • 2Kilday
  • 14Tumilty
  • 32Lyon
  • 7Millar
  • 6Telfer
  • 3Iredale
  • 18Oliver
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
  • 39Watt
  • 44Dallas
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Morton 0.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Stirling.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Morton 0. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Todd.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jack Iredale.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Iain Wilson.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Wilson (Queen of the South).

Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Ayr30139844291548
4Inverness CT32111474235747
5Dunfermline31127123233-143
6Queen of Sth31910123937237
7Morton31811122841-1335
8Falkirk32711143242-1032
9Partick Thistle3195173549-1432
10Alloa3188153246-1432
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport