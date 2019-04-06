First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Morton 0.
Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 12McGrath
- 13Mehmet
- 17Murray
- 26Ivison
- 28Irving
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 8McAlister
- 4Buchanan
- 2Kilday
- 14Tumilty
- 32Lyon
- 7Millar
- 6Telfer
- 3Iredale
- 18Oliver
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- 39Watt
- 44Dallas
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Stirling.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Morton 0. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Todd.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Iain Wilson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Wilson (Queen of the South).
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.