Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Alloa1

Falkirk v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 27Waddington
  • 21Osman
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 18Brough
  • 24Lavery

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 23Shields
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 12Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 16Karadachki
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Mark Waddington (Falkirk).

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Hetherington with a cross.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by William Edjenguele.

Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Abdul Osman (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Mark Waddington (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Mark Waddington (Falkirk).

(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Dario Zanatta.

Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Falkirk).

Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Ayr30139844291548
4Inverness CT32111474235747
5Dunfermline31127123233-143
6Queen of Sth31910123937237
7Morton31811122841-1335
8Falkirk32711143242-1032
9Partick Thistle3195173549-1432
10Alloa3188153246-1432
View full Scottish Championship table

