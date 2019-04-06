Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Dunfermline2

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 43Saunders
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 31McMillan
  • 7Spittal
  • 14Gordon
  • 8Bannigan
  • 3Penrice
  • 9Doolan
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 11Harkins
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Mansell
  • 32Cardle

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 35Blair
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 28CraigenBooked at 11mins
  • 8Beadling
  • 26Todd
  • 10Longridge
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 12Anderson

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 5Durnan
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 19Vincent
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Danny Devine.

Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Own Goal by Ryan Blair, Dunfermline Athletic. Partick Thistle 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Attempt saved. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Longridge following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt blocked. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Longridge.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Foul by Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Ayr30139844291548
4Inverness CT32111474235747
5Dunfermline31127123233-143
6Queen of Sth31910123937237
7Morton31811122841-1335
8Falkirk32711143242-1032
9Partick Thistle3195173549-1432
10Alloa3188153246-1432
View full Scottish Championship table

