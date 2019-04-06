Scottish Championship
Ayr0Inverness CT0

Ayr United v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1DoohanBooked at 7mins
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 23Docherty
  • 18Murdoch
  • 28Cadden
  • 17Shankland
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 29McHattie
  • 11Walsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 9Austin
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 17McDonald
  • 21Mackay
  • 22McKay
  • 23Mackay
  • 37Brown
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Hand ball by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Penalty saved! Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ross Doohan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Ross Doohan (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Inverness CT. Nathan Austin draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County31187653302361
2Dundee Utd3216884338556
3Ayr30139844291548
4Inverness CT32111474235747
5Dunfermline31127123232043
6Morton31812112840-1236
7Queen of Sth31811123837135
8Falkirk32712133241-933
9Partick Thistle3195173449-1532
10Alloa3179153146-1530
View full Scottish Championship table

