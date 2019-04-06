Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ayr United v Inverness CT
-
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1DoohanBooked at 7mins
- 27Smith
- 5Rose
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 23Docherty
- 18Murdoch
- 28Cadden
- 17Shankland
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 7Moffat
- 8Crawford
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 29McHattie
- 11Walsh
- 4Chalmers
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran Cogan
- 9Austin
- 19White
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 17McDonald
- 21Mackay
- 22McKay
- 23Mackay
- 37Brown
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Hand ball by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Penalty saved! Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ross Doohan (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ross Doohan (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Inverness CT. Nathan Austin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.