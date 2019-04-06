Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Brechin1

Dumbarton v Brechin City

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 4McLean
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 11Barr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 27Miller
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 16Tapping
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 23Jamieson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Tam Scobbie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 0, Brechin City 1. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tam Scobbie with a cross.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Dumbarton3298155258-635
9Stranraer32810143649-1334
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

