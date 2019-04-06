Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Stenhousemuir v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 19Munro
- 4Neill
- 3Donaldson
- 20Dingwall
- 22McBrearty
- 6Ferry
- 5Marsh
- 24Hurst
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 11Cook
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 8Gillespie
- 18McKay
- 3Crane
- 16Flanagan
- 24Barjonas
- 14Wedderburn
- 26McGuffie
- 15Nisbet
- 30Gullan
Substitutes
- 4Davidson
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 17Lyness
- 20Watson
- 27Bowie
- 28Tait
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David McKay.
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.