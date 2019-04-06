Scottish League One
Stranraer1Forfar0

Stranraer v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 4McDonald
  • 17Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McCann
  • 8Turner
  • 14Elliott
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 11Moore
  • 6Irvine
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Spencer
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Easton
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Innes Cameron.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32165114644253
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Stranraer3299143648-1236
9Dumbarton3298155258-635
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
