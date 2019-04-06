Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Stranraer v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 4McDonald
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 10McCann
- 8Turner
- 14Elliott
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 11Moore
- 6Irvine
- 7Reilly
- 8Spencer
- 9Hilson
- 10Baird
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Easton
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Innes Cameron.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.