Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0East Fife0

Airdrieonians v East Fife

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 18mins
  • 4Crighton
  • 3O'Neil
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Campbell
  • 5Millar
  • 8Edwards
  • 10Wilkie
  • 11McIntosh
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Glass
  • 14Houston
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Conroy
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Hawkshaw
  • 19Page

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 17Meggatt
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Joshua Edwards.

Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath32198558312765
2Raith Rovers321510766402655
3Forfar32166104744354
4East Fife32136134647-145
5Montrose32136134446-245
6Airdrieonians32126144340342
7Brechin32107153851-1337
8Dumbarton3298155258-635
9Stranraer32810143649-1334
10Stenhousemuir3295183155-2432
View full Scottish League One table

