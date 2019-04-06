Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Airdrieonians v East Fife
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2RobertsonBooked at 18mins
- 4Crighton
- 3O'Neil
- 7Stewart
- 6Campbell
- 5Millar
- 8Edwards
- 10Wilkie
- 11McIntosh
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Glass
- 14Houston
- 15McIntosh
- 16Conroy
- 17McKenzie
- 18Hawkshaw
- 19Page
East Fife
- 1Long
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 17Meggatt
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Joshua Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.