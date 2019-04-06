Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Berwick0

Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Bradley
  • 8Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 20Nade
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Muir
  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Brannan
  • 17Murphy

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 16Brydon
  • 2Forbes
  • 4O'Kane
  • 6Hume
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 22Blues
  • 14Barr
  • 17Rose

Substitutes

  • 9Healy
  • 10Aloulou
  • 11Murphy
  • 15McIlduff
  • 19Adamson
  • 20Goodfellow
  • 21Brown
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.

Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Brennan.

Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234557233473
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849301964
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126143940-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164660-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories