Attempt saved. Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 4Bradley
- 8Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 20Nade
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 10Muir
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Wilson
- 16Brannan
- 17Murphy
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 16Brydon
- 2Forbes
- 4O'Kane
- 6Hume
- 18Ogilvie
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 17Rose
Substitutes
- 9Healy
- 10Aloulou
- 11Murphy
- 15McIlduff
- 19Adamson
- 20Goodfellow
- 21Brown
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Craig Hume.
Foul by Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic).
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Bradley (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Ogilvie (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Brennan.
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Grant Rose (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.