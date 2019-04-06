Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stirling Albion v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2Banner
- 5McGregor
- 6Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 10Smith
- 7McLaughlin
- 11Thomson
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 12Horne
- 14Greenhorn
- 15Ashmore
- 16Mclear
- 17Binnie
- 18Murray
- 19Rutkiewicz
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 22McGowan
- 4McHardy
- 16Wilson
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 9McLeish
- 12Hester
- 17Maciver
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 5Willis
- 11Sutherland
- 14Bronsky
- 15Wilson
- 19Scott
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Ross Maciver (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
James McGowan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.