Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath1Edinburgh City0

Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Bollan
  • 6Deas
  • 3Todd
  • 10Buchanan
  • 4Pyper
  • 8Miller
  • 11Malcolm
  • 7Cox
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 15Donaldson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 4Black
  • 22Henderson
  • 26Galbraith
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 18Lumsden
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 25Breen
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Edinburgh City 0. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234557233473
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849301964
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126143940-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164660-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
View full Scottish League Two table

