Attempt missed. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Cowdenbeath v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5Bollan
- 6Deas
- 3Todd
- 10Buchanan
- 4Pyper
- 8Miller
- 11Malcolm
- 7Cox
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Fraser
- 16Sneddon
- 17Lennox
- 18Connelly
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 15Donaldson
- 3McIntyre
- 20Watson
- 4Black
- 22Henderson
- 26Galbraith
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 11Taylor
- 14Rodger
- 18Lumsden
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
- 25Breen
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Galbraith (Edinburgh City).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Edinburgh City 0. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Andrew Black (Edinburgh City).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.