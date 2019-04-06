Scottish League Two
Albion0Queen's Park1

Albion Rovers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Fisher
  • 6Morena
  • 9Reilly
  • 11Phillips
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Ross
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fee
  • 19Guthrie

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Mortimer
  • 4McLaren
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 7McLean
  • 8Magee
  • 10Galt
  • 9Ruth
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Hawke
  • 14Gow
  • 15East
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Grant
  • 18Main
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Lewis Magee (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Foul by Kieran Moore (Queen's Park).

Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Giuliano Morena.

Hand ball by Michael Ruth (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Queen's Park 1. Michael Ruth (Queen's Park) header from very close range to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234558233573
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849311864
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126144041-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164761-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
