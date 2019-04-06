Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clyde v Peterhead
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Lang
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 8McStay
- 11Lamont
- 7Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Syvertsen
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Nicoll
- 17Love
- 18Cogill
- 21Hughes
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16Home
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 33Gibson
- 10Leitch
- 18Dow
- 29Sutherland
- 11Willis
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 7Stevenson
- 9McAllister
- 14Eadie
- 15Willox
- 17MacDonald
- 21Henderson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Home.
Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Willis (Peterhead).
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 1. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).
Callum Home (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.