Scottish League Two
Clyde0Peterhead1

Clyde v Peterhead

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Lang
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 8McStay
  • 11Lamont
  • 7Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Syvertsen
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 16Nicoll
  • 17Love
  • 18Cogill
  • 21Hughes

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 10Leitch
  • 18Dow
  • 29Sutherland
  • 11Willis

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 7Stevenson
  • 9McAllister
  • 14Eadie
  • 15Willox
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Home.

Attempt blocked. Martin McNiff (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Clyde) header from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Willis (Peterhead).

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Peterhead).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 0, Peterhead 1. William Gibson (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by John Rankin (Clyde).

Callum Home (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead32234557233473
2Edinburgh City32205753223165
3Clyde32204849301964
4Annan Athletic321661054351954
5Stirling32126143940-142
6Queen's Park321010123839-140
7Elgin32124164660-1440
8Cowdenbeath3297163640-434
9Albion3255222563-3820
10Berwick3255222772-4520
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories