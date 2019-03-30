Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola hopes Man City forward not badly injured

Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals in his past 14 appearances for Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero asked to be substituted during the 2-0 win at Fulham - but he hopes his top scorer is not badly hurt.

Aguero set up Bernardo Silva's opener before scoring his 19th goal of the season as City leapfrogged Liverpool to move top of the Premier League.

But the Argentina forward was then withdrawn early in the second half.

"He says he felt something, but hopefully he's not injured," said Guardiola after Saturday's match.

"He decided on not continuing. Hopefully it will not be a big issue. We will see tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow."

The victory at Craven Cottage was City's 11th in 12 games and they are still on course to for a historic quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup this term.

Guardiola's side are a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the league with seven games to play. They face Tottenham in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Spaniard said: "Seven games left for the Premier League, and it's easy: we have to win every game to be champions.

"We have a tough, tough opponent - but that's the challenge.

"It was a tricky game for us after the international break, but the way we started was amazing. The players surprised me again.

"We showed how focused we are to try to do our best."

Meanwhile, caretaker manager Scott Parker is the first Fulham boss to lose his first four Premier League games in charge and the Cottagers - who are 16 points from safety with six matches left - will be relegated if they at Watford on Tuesday (19:45 BST kick-off).

Parker said: "While it's still mathematically possible we won't give up, but I'm a realist and we all understand the predicament ahead.

"The main thing now is to push and end the season on a positive.

"I'm not thinking about myself, I'm thinking about getting some results and some credibility really."